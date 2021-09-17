Nadda launches 20-day long mega public outreach programme ‘Seva aur Samarpan’ to mark PM Modi’s 71st birthday

BJP national president J P Nadda on Friday launched a 20-day long mega public outreach programme – “Seva aur Samarpan” – to mark Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 71st birthday.

Speaking on the occasion Nadda said the programme would continue till 7 October and was being held to commemorate 20 years of the Prime Minister’s public life, including his stint as Gujarat chief minister.

Nadda said he had the opportunity of working with Prime Minister Modi whom he described as ‘a multifaceted personality’. Highlighting Modi’s special traits he said Modi was wont to work hard, had a clarity of perception and committed to the welfare of the country.

“Under his (Modi’s) leadership the country is moving on the path to progress. India’s stature at the world forums has gone up many folds. He has transformed the country’s work culture. Under his leadership ‘Jaativad, parivarvad, and politics of appeasement have been replaced with the politics of development. So the other parties have no option but to follow suit,” Nadda said.

The BJP president said Modi was serving the country as its Pradhan sevak and not as a Pradhan Mantri. “He strikes an instant emotional chord with the masses. He always inspires people to do good to others and is a true social reformer,” Nadda added. He said with a spotless public image Modi leads a life of ‘Rajshri’. He said the Prime Minister always found a solution to problems through creativity. Nadda exhorted people to dedicate their lives to the service of the nation.

As part of the birthday celebrations, BJP on Friday also set upon itself the target of giving Covid vaccines jab to a record 2 crore of the population in the country. The party asked its workers to facilitate vaccination of the maximum number of people on the occasion.

BJP General Secretary in charge of the party’s health volunteers Tarun Chugh said the campaign for a record administering of Covid vaccines was inspired by party president Nadda who was keen that Prime Minister Modi’s birthday be celebrated in an unique way.

“What can be more special than protecting people for whom the Prime Minister is working day and night. It is a matter of pride that we have two Covid vaccines in our name and we have been able to protect citizens from this deadly pandemic. It would be a befitting tribute to PM Modi who strived hard to ensure people remain protected from Covid,” Chugh said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan wished Modi ‘good health and happiness’. “Heartfelt birthday greetings to Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji. Wish you good health and happiness,” Vijayan tweeted.

Narendra Modi was born in 1950 in Gujarat. He began his political journey through his initiation into the RSS at an early age. RSS is said to have a major role in the shaping of his larger socio-cultural economic and political vision. He went on to become Gujarat chief minister in 2001. With his experience as an administrator in Gujarat, Modi led his party BJP to power at the Center twice in 2014 and in 2019.