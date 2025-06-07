Nadda lauds FSSAI’s visual tools and ‘Eat Right’ book in fight against obesity

Union Health Minister Jagat Prakash Nadda on Saturday praised the innovative visual tools developed by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) to promote awareness about healthy eating choices.

Speaking at an event marking World Food Safety Day 2025 at the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, Nadda stated, “The awareness initiative to stop obesity is a timely step towards educating people about the health risks of poor dietary habits and encouraging them to embrace balanced, nutritious food.”

Advertisement

Acknowledging children’s vulnerability to unhealthy food habits due to attractive advertisements, the Minister emphasized the need to raise awareness from an early age for greater and lasting impact.

Advertisement

He hailed visual tools such as sugar and oil boards developed by the FSSAI for use in schools, workplaces, and public institutions, describing them as powerful instruments that display information about hidden sugars and fats in everyday food items.

“By embedding these messages in common spaces—canteens, corridors, and meeting rooms—they subtly nudge individuals to make healthier choices,” the Minister added during his keynote address.

At the same event, a new educational resource titled Eat Right Activity Book was launched. Designed to enhance awareness of food safety, hygiene, and nutrition among school children, the book features engaging, age-appropriate activities for primary, middle, and high school levels. Developed by leading experts, it supports both curricular and extracurricular learning and empowers children to become early advocates for healthy eating within their schools and families.

Reaffirming the importance of healthy eating habits and nutritious food choices for both mind and body, Nadda highlighted the collective responsibility in promoting them.

“Eating right is a right that one must exercise. Eating right and ensuring awareness about it is a collective responsibility of the government, industry, academia, and individuals,” he said.