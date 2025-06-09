Nadda hails 11 years of Modi govt, saying it took bold decisions

Hailing the Modi government as a futurist government, BJP president and Union Minister J P Nadda said on Monday that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken some stern decisions for the country. He said these 11 years of the NDA regime have formed the base of a Viksit Bharat.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters here as the Modi government completes 11 years, Union Minister and BJP National President JP Nadda said, ”The Modi Government made the bold decision to abolish Triple Talaq. Another bold decision was the enactment of the New Waqf Act. Discussions are going on. Some other bold decisions include the Citizenship Amendment Act, Demonetisation, and 33 per cent Women Reservation.”

He said this is a transparent and futuristic government.

”We talk about Viksit Bharat. These 11 years have formed the base of Viksit Bharat. Before 2014, the previous government was full of corruption and a prevailing sense of negativity. But after 2014, under the leadership of PM Modi, that sentiment changed. Now people proudly say, “Modi hai to mumkin hai”. In the last 11 years, we have moved forward with the mantra of ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’.”

Mr Nadda said the government is completing 11 years of under the leadership of PM Modi and mentioned the major steps and development works done.

”It is a very difficult task to bind the period of 11 years in one press conference. The work done for 11 years under the leadership of PM Modi for Viksit Bharat and Amrit Kaal should be written in golden words and golden letters. Because the work done is unimaginable and unique, and we should keep in mind how PM Modi has changed the culture of politics of the country.”

He said the Modi regime took bold decisions in the last 11 years and it will be difficult to summarise them in a press conference.

”The country had accepted that it was not possible to abrogate Article 370, but the Modi government removed Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. The voter turnout in the Lok Sabha was 58.46 per cent, while the turnout in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections was 63 per cent. This change has come due to the bold decision of the Modi government.”

He said in the last 11 years, India jumped to the fifth position from the 10th position in the world’s economies. ”The new data from the IMF will bring us to the fourth position. We have been the fastest economy in the world. If we talk about Operation Ganga, PM Modi proactively brought back the Indian citizens from Ukraine.”

Mr Nadda said, ”Over the past decade, the NDA government has worked with deep concern for all sections of society, including SC, ST, and OBC communities. At the same time, we have actively promoted the vision of Women-Led Development. From empowering Lakhpati Didis to promoting Self-Help Groups (SHGs), the Modi government has made dedicated efforts to bring women, as well as SC, ST, and OBC communities, into the mainstream of national development. We’ve increased maternity leave with salary and promoted women-led development, with women excelling in various fields, including space exploration (Chandrayaan). We have not come with the slogan of eradicating poverty, we have shown by doing welfare for the poor. The statistics are proof of this. 25 crore people in the country have come out of the poverty line. In this way, extreme poverty has been reduced by 80 per cent.”

Proactive governance has been proved through various operations like Operation Devi Shakti, Operation Rahat, Operation Maitri, Operation Vaccine Maitri, and Operation Ganga, the BJP president said, adding that ”Our COVID-19 management was exemplary, with the world’s largest and fastest vaccination program. The way India responded to COVID-19, no other country could do it.”