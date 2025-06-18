Nadda expresses gratitude for Centre’s aid to Himachal Pradesh

Union minister J P Nadda on Wednesday expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for approving financial assistance of Rs 2,006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh to re-build and rehabilitate people affected by the floods, landslides and cloudburst incidents in 2023.

“Today, the Union Home Ministry has approved Rs 2,006 crore of rehabilitation schemes for Himachal Pradesh following the incidents of flood, landslide and cloudburst in 2023. On behalf of the people of Himachal Pradesh, I extend heartfelt gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah,” the BJP president said.

He appreciated the Prime Minister for his love and affection towards the hilly state of Himachal Pradesh.

“We all know that PM Modi has always considered Himachal Pradesh as his own. He has always given his love to the state. The funds that have been issued by the Union Home Ministry will certainly help Himachal Pradesh in rehabilitation following the calamity in 2023,” Nadda said.

The BJP leader acknowledged the assistance of Rs 136 crore that was given earlier to the state by the Centre in April.

“In April this year too, Rs 136 Crores were issued separately for Himachal Pradesh by the Union Home Minister. Similarly in October 2024, the Centre issued Rs 189 Crore under SDRF. Before that, in December 2023, Himachal Pradesh was provided Rs 633 crore from NDRF and Rs 180 crore from SDRF for relief works. So, before this financial assistance, around Rs 1782 crore were provided as a relief package to Himachal Pradesh for the 2023 calamity. Today, Rs 2006 crore have been given additionally,” he added.

Earlier in the day, a high-level committee chaired by Union Home Minister Amit Shah approved Rs 2,006.40 crore in central assistance to Himachal Pradesh under its Recovery and Reconstruction plan following floods, landslides, and cloudburst incidents in 2023.

The Home Minister’s Office (HMO), in a post on X on Wednesday, stressed that the Modi government “stands shoulder to shoulder with states” in times of natural disasters.

In the financial year 2024-25, the Centre has allocated Rs 25,425.16 crore to states under the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF), the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

“The Central Government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is standing firmly with the states in times of disasters without any discrimination.

In this direction, a high-level committee headed by the Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah approved assistance of Rs 2006.40 crore to Himachal Pradesh for reconstruction in areas affected by disasters like floods, landslides and cloudbursts for the year 2023.

The Home Ministry had also given additional financial assistance of Rs 633.73 crore to Himachal Pradesh in December 2023 for relief and rehabilitation from this disaster,” read the post by the Union Home Minister’s office.

According to an official statement from the Union Home Ministry, Rs 1504 crore will be the central share of the more than 2000 crore from the Recovery and Reconstruction Funding Window under the National Disaster Response Fund.