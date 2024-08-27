Nadda accuses Bengal police of highhandedness on protestors of Nabanna Abhijan

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Tuesday accused the West Bengal police of highhandedness on the protesters in the Nabanna Abhijan.

The rally was called on Tuesday to protest the rape-murder of a woman postgraduate trainee (PGT) doctor at RG Kar Medical College Hospital in West Bengal’s Kolkata, recently.

In a post on X, the BJP chief wrote, “The images of police highhandedness from Kolkata have angered every person who values democratic principles.”

In an apparent reference to West Bengal Chief Mamata Banerjee, Nadda said, “In Didi’s West Bengal, to help rapists and criminals is valued but it’s a crime to speak for women’s safety.”

Earlier, Nadda accused the ruling dispensation in the state that it tried to “hush up” the matter.

“The way the West Bengal government tried to hush up this matter, I condemn it.There is no law and order in the state. Lawlessness is at its peak. Atrocities against women are increasing in the state. This is worrying because it is happening despite the Chief Minister being a woman,” he said.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia at a press conference at the party headquarters said, “Mamata Banerjee’s police are taking strict actions against the students who are peacefully protesting for their fellow student.”

“Offenders are being protected in Bengal. The administration of Mamata’s government is biased and we cannot expect justice from them. Mamata Banerjee is a dictator,” he said.

According to a news agency, security personnel on Tuesday lobbed tear gas shells, had to resort to lathi charge and also used water cannons to disperse the protestors marching towards Nabanna, the state Secretariat.