NABL signs MoU to improve construction standards, ensure safe structures

The National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories (NABL) on Tuesday signed an MoU with the Confederation of Real Estate Developers’ Associations of India (CREDAI) to recognise temporary site testing laboratories for civil engineering projects.

The MoU, signed in the presence of Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, aims to enhance the quality and reliability of temporary site testing laboratories in civil engineering projects.

It is to be highlighted that for civil engineering projects, especially those over 50,000 sq. ft., temporary site testing labs play a crucial role in checking materials like aggregates and concrete cubes directly at the construction site.

By implementing NABL’s recognition scheme, this collaboration seeks to ensure that materials used in construction are tested accurately on-site, fostering trust in their quality.

Emphasizing the importance of enhancing quality assurance in temporary site testing laboratories, N. Venkateswaran, CEO of NABL, stated, “The MoU with CREDAI is a pivotal step toward ensuring reliability in the construction industry.”

“Through NABL’s recognition scheme for temporary site testing laboratories, we aim to instill confidence in the accuracy of test results, thereby strengthening the reliability and integrity of building materials used in construction projects,” he added.

This initiative will contribute to the overall improvement of construction standards, ensuring safer and more durable structures across India.