Mystery shrouds death of 7-yr-old blind girl in Gurugram

A seven-year-old visually impaired girl hailing from Jharkhand died under mysterious circumstances at a hospital in Gurugram after she was allegedly admitted there by her school management for an infection in her stomach.

However, the parents of the girl raised an alarm and alleged that she was assaulted by the school management who didn’t even inform them about her condition.

The relatives of the girl assembled at the mortuary of the hospital demanding a fair probe and registration of a case of murder against the school where she was studying.

According to them, the girl was admitted to a blind school at a village in Gurugram on July 18.

“I had spoken to her over phone before when she informed me that she was being beaten with sticks and tortured in the school. She also asked us to take her back. One of my relatives, who was her local guardian, registered a complaint with the school. Thereafter, they tortured her more,” the girl’s father, Gopal Prashad Varnwal, said in his police complaint.

“On August 25 evening, I received a call from the school management who informed me that she was admitted to a private hospital in a serious condition from where she was shifted to the government hospital where she was declared dead. They even didn’t inform the local guardian about her condition,” the father alleged.

Meanwhile, the school management refuted the allegations levelled by the girl’s parents.

“We had provided all medical assistance to the girl and she was immediately shifted to the hospital as she was suffering from loose motion. However, despite efforts, she could not be saved. We have provided all the related information to the police,” Sanjeev Kumar Anand, office assistant of the school management, told IANS.

The body of the girl has been handed over to the family members after autopsy.

Sub-inspector Umesh Kumar said the police have recorded the statements of the parents of the girl and further action as per the law would be taken based on the autopsy report.