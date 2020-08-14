Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the eve of 74th Independence Day greets the nation and appreciated the valour of the Indian Armed Forces.

“On the eve of India’s Independence Day, I salute the indomitable courage of the brave soldiers of our Armed Forces who are selflessly serving the nation. Their unmatched courage and patriotism has ensured that our country is safe,” he said.

“In my message to the Armed Forces, I share my appreciation for their positive role in keeping our nation secure. Our Govt is leaving no stone unturned to strengthen the Armed Forces and ensure the welfare of their families & the Ex-Servicemen,” he further added.

Earlier, President of India Ram Nath Kovind also greeted the nation.

“Unlike every year, this Independence Day won’t be celebrated with pomp and show,” the President said.

Appreciating the Centre and state government for taking steps to contain the coronavirus, President said India’s role in dealing with the pandemic is a lesson for the world.

“The steps taken by the government at the correct time helped to contain the virus.”

Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu on Friday greeted the nation on the eve of 74th Independence Day.

“I convey my warm greetings and good wishes to the people of our country on the joyous occasion of our Independence Day,” the Vice President said.