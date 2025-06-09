4 crew missing, 5 injured after explosion on Cargo Vessel en route to Nhava Sheva near Kochi coast

At least four crew members were reported missing and five others sustained injuries after an explosion under deck on a cargo vessel – MV WAN HAI 503, which was on its way to Nhava Sheva from Colombo in Sri Lanka, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said on Monday.

The incident was reported when the ship was positioned approximately 315 nautical miles west of Kochi and 130 nautical miles offshore, said the Coast Guard, adding the vessel was carrying containerised cargo with a total crew of 22.

“An explosion was reported at a container ship – MV WAN HAI 503 – on voyage from Colombo to Nhava Sheva reported an explosion under deck in position 315, Kochi 130. 04 crew reported missing and 05 crew injured. The ship was carrying containerised cargo with a total crew of 22,” the Indian Coast Guard PRO said in a statement.

Following the incident, the Indian Coast Guard responded swiftly, diverting ICGS Rajdoot off New Mangalore, ICGS Arnvesh off Kochi, and ICGS Sachet off Agatti for damage assessment and rescue.

A video shared by the ICG shows a thick black smoke billowing from the vessel and rising high into the sky.

The incident comes days after a Liberian vessel, MSC Elsa, capsized on May 25 while en route to Kochi from Vizhinjam Port. The vessel was carrying 643 containers, including 13 with hazardous substances and 12 containing calcium carbide.