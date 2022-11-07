Follow Us:
Muslim women in Kerala burn hijab in solidarity with Iranian protests

This is the first incident of hijab burning reported in India. Prior to the hijab burning ritual, the Islamic Free Thinkers Organization conducted a seminar, titled “Fanos-Science and Free thinking,” in Kozhikode.

Statesman News Service | Thiruvananthapuram | November 7, 2022 7:56 pm

A picture obtained by AFP outside Iran on September 21, 2022, shows Iranian demonstrators burning a rubbish bin in the capital Tehran during a protest for Mahsa Amini, days after she died in police custody. (AFP/AFP) This article was published in thejakartapost.com with the title "Another Iranian revolution?".

Muslim women in Kerala’s Kozhikode burnt hijab on Sunday in solidarity with the anti-hijab movement in Iran.

A group of Muslim women burnt the headscarf in front of the Kozhikode town hall in solidarity with the women protesting against the enforcement of hijab in Iran. The burning of the hijab was held under the auspices of the Islamic Free Thinkers’ Organization.

This is the first incident of hijab burning reported in India. The activists raised slogans and displayed placards in solidarity with the women protesting against the enforcement of hijab in Iran.

Prior to the hijab burning ritual, the Islamic Free Thinkers Organization conducted a seminar, titled “Fanos-Science and Free thinking,” in Kozhikode.

Protests erupted in Iran after a girl, Masha Amini, 22, died died while beingin the custody of   the Iranian morality police. She was detained for wearing her hijab inappropriately.

 

 

