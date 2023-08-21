Muslim woman asked to remove hijab during exam

In a recent incident that unfolded at Annamalai Matriculation Higher Secondary School in Somasipadi village, near Tiruvannamalai town, a 27-year-old Muslim woman found herself in the midst of controversy during her Hindi examination. The young woman, identified as Shabana, was asked to remove her hijab, a traditional headscarf worn by Muslim women.

Shabana, who also works as an Arabic teacher at a private school in Tiruvannamalai town, had initially entered the examination hall without any issues. However, approximately 10 minutes into the exam, the administration abruptly halted and instructed to take off her hijab.

Revathi, the school’s correspondent, was the one who allegedly made this demand, citing the actions of a few other candidates who had already removed their hijabs. A dispute quickly escalated between Shabana and the school authorities over this issue.

As tensions mounted, the school administrators decided to involve the Kilpennathur police to mediate the situation. Shabana’s family members, who had been waiting outside the examination hall, were also present during this encounter. Furthermore, several Muslim organizations came forward in support of Shabana.

Despite efforts to find a resolution through dialogue, Shabana eventually chose to leave the examination center without completing her test. It’s worth noting that, as of now, Shabana or her family has filed no formal complaint regarding this incident.

Following the incident, Shabana’s husband took the matter up with the school management. He also sought assistance from the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) and involved the police in the matter.

According to Mushtaq Basha, the District Head of SDPI, the school administration asserted that they had received instructions regarding the hijab issue from the Secretary of Hindi Prachar Sabha. This suggests that the demand for the removal of hijabs during the examination may have stemmed from higher authorities.

The incident has sparked a debate surrounding religious attire and its place in educational institutions. We are yet to see how this situation will further develop. It is uncertain whether any official complaints or actions will address the incident.