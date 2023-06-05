Muslim organisations demand ban on film ‘Ajmer 92’

After the controversies over Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story, ‘Ajmer-92’ has come under cloud even before its release with Muslim organizations demanding a ban on the Bollywood movie.

All India Muslim Jamaat President Maulana Mufti Shahabuddin Razvi Barelvi has termed the film ‘Ajmer-92’ a conspiracy to spread hatred in the country. He said a particular religion is being targeted through films and social media.

Reacting to the film on Monday, Maulana Shahabuddin Razvi said that the film was going to confuse the people of the country and create division in the society.

The Maulana said according to information, the film Ajmer 92 has misrepresented the Dargah. “The education given there is said to be wrong as the film depicts. We strongly oppose this,” he stressed.

He said the Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti of Ajmeri was a fine example of Hindu-Muslim unity, which has been ruling the hearts of the people for centuries. The message of peace is always given from Dargah Ajmer Sharif.

He noted that lately films and social media are being used to create divisions in the society and spread hatred. No film director can be allowed to desecrate Khwaja Sahib’s dargah. Films are being used to target the followers of a particular religion. Hence, the Maulana has requested the government to ban the film.

The film directed by Pushpendra Singh claims to showcase true events of the gang rape and blackmail of over one hundred school and college girls in Ajmer.

The film is likely to be released on July 14.