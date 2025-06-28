Muslim groups oppose Zumba in Kerala schools, cite moral and cultural concerns

The Kerala government’s decision to introduce the fitness dance form Zumba in schools across the state as part of a broader anti-drug campaign is facing strong opposition from certain Muslim groups, who claim the initiative contradicts their moral and cultural values.

In March 2025, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced that every government school in the state would include a 30-minute Zumba session before dispersal each day. “Ring a small bell 30 minutes before the final bell. Let the students gather on the ground and dance Zumba to music. It will help them relieve stress, and it’s good exercise,” the Chief Minister had said.

Schools across Kerala began daily Zumba sessions in the first week of June. Videos of students and teachers dancing together quickly went viral on social media, widely praised as a refreshing departure from rigid school routines. However, as the sessions gained popularity, some Muslim leaders began holding press conferences to voice their objections.

Religious outfits such as Samastha Kerala Jam-Iyyathul Ulama, which plays a prominent role in religious education in and outside the state, have raised concerns. They argue that the initiative could negatively impact student morality.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama leader Nassar Faizy Koodathai claimed that Zumba requires “minimal clothing” and urged authorities not to “force vulgarity” on students. “This is a violation of personal freedom and the fundamental rights of students whose moral values do not allow them to participate in such activities,” he said.

Abdussamad Pookkottur, state secretary of the Samastha Kerala Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS), echoed similar sentiments on Facebook, stating, “Zumba dance is against moral values.”

TK Ashraf, general secretary of the Wisdom Islamic Organisation, also criticized the programme, saying, “I enrolled my son in school to receive quality education—not to be exposed to a culture where boys and girls, dressed in minimal clothing, dance together to music.”

The Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League, has also opposed the initiative, alleging it was introduced without proper consultation. “Has the General Education Department conducted any study or held discussions with students, teachers, or parents before implementing this?” asked MSF state president P.K. Navas.

Navas also criticised a reel shared by Sports Minister V Abdurahiman, showing a Zumba training session in a school. “In that video, it looks like people are dancing at a DJ party. Religious leaders are reacting after seeing that,” he said.

Despite growing protests, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) government has stood firm. Kerala General Education Minister V. Sivankutty dismissed the controversy, calling it an unnecessary issue inflamed by a religious narrative.

“For the sake of our children and Kerala’s future, this shouldn’t be turned into a controversy,” Sivankutty told the media on Saturday. “When there is no issue, adding a religious angle just to influence public opinion is wrong.”

He also clarified that students would participate in Zumba sessions in their school uniforms. “These are our children, and there is nothing wrong with them doing Zumba together. The problem arises only when people choose to view it through a narrow lens,” he said.