Murshidabad, Malda violence symbol of Mamata govt’s cruelty and indifference: PM Modi in Bengal

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, slamming West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for the recent violence in Murshidabad and Malda, called it a symbol of her government’s “cruelty and indifference”.

Accusing the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the state of failing to uphold law and order and ignoring the plight of citizens, the prime minister said, “Today, West Bengal is grappling with a series of crises.”

Elaborating on his claim while addressing a gathering after laying down the foundation stone for a city gas distribution project in West Bengal’s Alipurduar on Thursday, he said, “The first is the widespread violence and lawlessness that are tearing apart the fabric of society. Incidents in Murshidabad and Malda are stark examples of the Trinamool government’s cruelty and indifference to the people’s suffering.”

The prime minister further accused the Trinamool Congress government in the state of “preventing the implementation of various Central schemes launched for the benefit of the poor”.

Asserting that there was a “severe crisis of corruption in Bengal”, he said, “This time is very important for Bengal. The government here has turned life’s savings into ashes.”

Moreover, after laying the foundation stone for a city gas distribution project worth Rs 1,010 crore in Alipurduar, the prime minister stated that the initiative “highlights our commitment to strengthening the region’s clean energy infrastructure”.

Pointing out that the “state’s development is essential for India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation”, Mr Modi said: “The dream of developed India is not possible without the development of West Bengal.”

Mr Modi arrived in Alipurduar in West Bengal was welcomed by Union Minister Sukanta Majumdar, presenting him with a memento.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said: “Today, there are more than 31 crore LPG connections in the country. Before 2014, there were less than 14 crore LPG connections….. Today, every village has a gas connection,” he claimed

“City gas distribution project in Alipurduar is our commitment to strengthening the region’s clean energy infrastructure……city gas distribution is not just a pipeline project, it is an example of doorstep delivery of government schemes,” the prime minister added.

Mr Modi is scheduled to reach Patna later in the day to inaugurate the Jayprakash Narayan International Airport’s new integrated terminal building constructed at a cost of ₹ 1,200 crore, and also lay the foundation stone of a new civil enclave at the Bihta airport, which is about 30 km from the state capital.