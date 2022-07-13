Murmu calls it a democratic dream for a tribal girl

Presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu, on Wednesday, said it was a democratic dream for a daughter of a tribal community who grew up with small dreams in Odisha that paved the way to the Rashtrpati Bhawan.

“This democratic dream is called Antyodaya, it strengthens the faith of the daughter of a village, the poor and the jungle,” she said after arriving here to a rousing welcome. From the airport to the five-star hotel, hundreds of BJP workers, including women of its frontal organisations, were standing in wait to receive Murmu.

“I never thought of becoming the President, but the NDA under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has made me a medium to connect the people of the last villages in the mainstream. The deprived, the tribal and the exploited can see themselves in me. There is no difference between us, there is no difference, we are hopeful, moving and confident to build a new India,” she asserted.

In her speech, she said, “When I was made the Presidential candidate by NDA and supporting parties, I could understand the thinking behind it because I have an interview with the sensitive visionary Honourable Prime Minister, Narendra Modi. They want to see the book and pen in the hands of the mother and daughter of the desert and are committed to bring the mother and daughter of the forest land into the mainstream. I am very happy that under the rule of the Modi government, water is reaching the house of Nari Shakti from the tap. Along with this, by connecting the daughters of tribal society with education, they are getting the right to the freedom to dream”.

Quoting a Rajasthani proverb, ‘Ammar ko taro-haath se kauni tute’, Murmu said, “I understand the practicality of this saying from where I have come. The experience of my life journey so far says that nothing happens spontaneously, the struggles of the past remain connected with our today. Conflict keeps us conscious of purpose and resolutions”.

In her appeal to all party MLAs, MPs to vote to her, Murmu said I salute all the people of the state from the bottom of my heart while paying obeisance to and bowing down to the brave maternity land of Rajasthan.