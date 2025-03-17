Murmu asks Naval officers to update knowledge about global technological developments

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday advised Naval officers to continuously update their knowledge about the latest technological developments happening around the globe.

She was addressing officer trainees of the Indian Naval Material Management Service and Indian Naval Armament Service who called on her at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Advertisement

The President noted that at a time when global geopolitical tensions are rising, the countries are enhancing maritime cooperation and undertaking joint exercises.

Advertisement

She stated that with India acquiring a bigger role at global stage, officers of the Naval Material Management Service and Naval Armament Service would play an important role in supporting the Indian Navy through efficient logistics management by leveraging advanced technologies.

President Murmu told the Naval officers to adopt an innovative approach to make inventory management and service delivery systems seamless and effective. She urged them to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation and the Indian Navy.

She expressed confidence that they would contribute towards nation-building by providing the best services to the Indian Navy.