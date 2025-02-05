Murdered Maha official’s brother urges CM to prevent conspiracy to destroy evidence

Dhananjay Deshmukh, the brother of murdered Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh, has urged Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure that an alleged conspiracy to make the mobile phone of one of murder accused called Vishnu Chate, disappear along with the evidence it contains, does not succeed.

Dhananjay Deshmukh also questioned if the police will take responsibility if the evidence contained in accused Vishnu Chate’s phone is destroyed. He has also demanded that Chief Minister Fadvavis must ensure that all the accused in the Santosh Deshmukh murder case are remanded in police custody.

“There is a lot of evidence in Vishnu Chate’s mobile phone. There is a conspiracy to make the mobile phone disappear. It will not be enough to just file a case. Will the police and the administration take responsibility if the evidence is destroyed? The Chief Minister must ensure that all the accused are remanded in police custody once again to find Vishnu Chate’s mobile phone,” said Dhananjay Deshmukh.

Meanwhile, a petition has been filed in the Aurangabad bench of the Bombay High Court against Maharashtra Food & Civil Supplies Minister Dhananjay Munde. In the petition filed by Rajabhau Shriram Phad, it has been alleged that Munde concealed information about many things while filing his election nomination papers for the MLA elections from Parli assembly constituency in Beed district in Maharashtra.

Munde mentioned two children in his affidavit to the Election Commission. However, the name of his wife Karuna Munde has not been mentioned, according to the petition. The petition also alleged that information about vehicles, flats, insurance policies, gold ornaments, as well as joint bank accounts, properties and pending court cases in Karuna Munde’s name has been concealed. The Aurangabad bench has ordered notices to be issued to Dhananjay Munde. The next hearing on the petition will be held on February 20.

In a related development, Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council and Uddav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena MLA Ambadas Danve has demanded that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) must investigate alleged financial relations between Dhananjay Munde and his aide Valmik Karad, who has been accused of murdering Massajog village sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh of the BJP.

“The financial relations between Dhananjay Munde and Valmik Karad should be probed by the ED,” Danve said.