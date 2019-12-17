In a sensational incident, an undertrial murder accused of a BSP leader was shot dead by three assailants, including the son of the BSP leader during the hearing of the case in the Chief Judicial Magistrate court in Bijnor on Tuesday afternoon. The co-accused, however, managed to escape.

A court staff and Delhi Police constable also sustained injuries in the shootout.

All the three assailants, Sahil Khan, son of BSP leader Haji Ahmed Khan, Akroz and Sumit were later arrested, told SP Bjinor Sanjeev Tyagi, adding that the injured court staff head Mohrrir Munish Kumar has been referred to a higher centre in Meerut for treatment. Delhi Police constable Sanjeev also sustained minor bullet injury.

On Tuesday afternoon at around 2 pm, while the hearing of the double murder case was ongoing in the CJM Yogesh Kumar’s court in Bijnor, three assailants, Sahil, Akroz and Sumit started unprovoked firing at the undertrials Shahnawaz and Abdul Jabbar. This created chaos inside the court and people started running to save their lives.

Shahnawaz died on the spot while Jabbar managed to escape from there. Head Mohrrir Munish Kumar also sustained bullet injuries while a bullet grazed past the chest of Delhi Police constable Sanjeev.

Shahnawaz and Jabbar were brought for the hearing of the double murder case of Haji Ahmed Khan and his aide by Delhi Police from Tihar Jail on Tuesday. The duo was accused of the murder of Haji Ahmed Khan, a BSP leader and a property dealer and his aide who were killed six months ago in Najibabad. Shahnawaz and Jabbar were arrested on murder charges and the hearing of the case was going on.

One of the arrested assailants Sahil is the son of deceased Haji Ahmed Khan.