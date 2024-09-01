Murder accused commits suicide in MP police station

A murder accused was found hanging dead in the lockup of a police station in the Morena district of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday morning.

Senior police officials suspended the police station Inspector and two other cops in connection with the incident.

According to police officials, the 31-year-old murder accused, Balkrishna Jatav alias Sunny, was found hanging by a cloth tied from the ventilator of the lockup inside the Civil Lines police station at around 5.30 AM.

Advertisement

He had been arrested on Saturday on charges of allegedly murdering his brother-in-law.

Morena SP Sameer Saurabh rushed to the police station on getting information. The SP suspended Station Inspector Rambabu Yadav, a Head Constable and a Constable of the police station in connection with the incident.

According to ASP Arvind Thakur, the police surmise that Jatav committed suicide but the reason was not yet known and further investigations were on.