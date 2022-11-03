With the demand of non-locals and TRS leaders be sent out of the Munugodu constituency, where the bypolls are being conducted today, Telangana BJP president Bandi Sanjay put on a protest on Thursday.

Sanjay, who was on the way to Munugode as Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leaders were not fleeing the by-polls constituency in Munugodu, was first stopped by the police on the Vijaywada Highway in Abdullapurmet on Wednesday night. Initially, police stopped Bandi Sanjay’s convoy at Malakpet then at Vanasthalipuram and finally, he was moved to Abdullapurmet Police Station.

Moreover, the Munugodu assembly constituency BJP candidate K Rajgopal Reddy organized a protest on Wednesday night urging the Returning Officer (RO) and Nalgonda Superintendent of Police (SP) to take rapid action on TRS leaders who have come from outside to Munugodu for campaigning.

Reddy along with his cadre paraded to the RO office in Chundur of the Munugodu assembly constituency.

BJP leader contended and doubted that why the police and EC officials are permitting TRS leaders who are not voters of Munugodu to stay back as they are influencing the voters in villages.

Meanwhile, the voting for Munugodu Assembly by-elections have started.

Polling will be held from 7 am to 6 pm amid tight security and counting votes will be conducted on November 6.

The contest in Telangana’s Munugode Assembly constituency is crucial for all major parties in the State- the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and Opposition parties Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress.

As many as 298 polling stations have been set for the Munugode by-election and 2,41,855 voters will cast their vote.

While 47 candidates are in the fray, the fierce contest is being held between BJP’s Raj Gopal Reddy, former TRS MLA Kusukuntla Prabhakar Reddy and Congress’ Palvai Sravanthi.

