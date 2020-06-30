Security has been beefed up around the famous Taj Hotels-Taj Mahal Palace near Gateway of India, as well as Taj Colaba and Taj Lands End in Bandra after receiving threat calls to blow up the hotels.

According to officials, the call is said to be made from Pakistan at around 12.30 am. It threatened to blow up the hotel. The statement of the staffer who received the call will be recorded.

A threat call was received by the hotel around 12.30 am after which the Mumbai Police was informed, according to news agency IANS sources. The call was purportedly made from Karachi in Pakistan and the caller threatened to blow up the hotel with bombs.

Not taking any chances, security has been tightened in the hotel’s vicinity and further investigation are underway.

26/11 terror attacks in Mumbai 12 years ago were one of the most horrific terrorist attacks in the country’s history. 166 people, including Americans, were killed and over 300 injured as 10 heavily-armed terrorists from Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) created mayhem in Mumbai on November 26, 2008.

The hotel was the prime target of Pakistani terrorists during the November 26, 2008 Mumbai terror strikes.