Mumbai police rescued nine women from a prostitution racket at a popular spa in the Prabhadevi area of Central Mumbai, official said on Saturday.

As per an official, Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police raided a spa situated in a plush residential tower on Friday and rescued nine women from the spa.

Deputty Commissioner of Police, Salim Lande said that immoral activities were being carried out at the spa.

The owner of the establishment, Salim Shaikh, was arrested by the police while the woman who was in-charge of the illegal activities has been issued a notice under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The police has registered a case under the Prevention of Immoral Trafficking Act (PITA) and relevant section of the Indian Penal Code at Dadar police station.