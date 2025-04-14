Mumbai Police probing threat to bomb actor Salman Khan’s car

Mumbai traffic police officials stated in Mumbai on Monday that they received a message threatening to blow up actor Salman Khan’s car with a bomb, after which a case has been registered against unidentified persons.

According to a senior police official, a threat message that was received on the traffic police’s WhatsApp helpline on Sunday, threatened to blow up the actor’s car and also physically assault him, after entering his residence.

The Mumbai traffic police control room alerted their seniors about the message, based on which the Worli police registered a case against unidentified persons under Section 351(2) (3) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, the police official stated, adding that the case is being investigated.

The Mumbai traffic police helpline has received several threat messages targeting Salman Khan in the recent past, and he has also received death threats from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

According to the police, though Bishnoi is in Ahmedabad’s Sabarmati jail for cases like attempted murder and extortion, suspected members of his gang had opened fire outside the actor’s sea-facing Galaxy Apartments residence at Bandra West, in April 2024. After the firing incident, Salman Khan’s security was upgraded to Y+ (plus) security.

A few weeks later, the Navi Mumbai police claimed to have uncovered a plot by the Bishnoi gang to kill Khan when he travelled to his farmhouse at Panvel near Mumbai.