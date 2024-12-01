Mumbai Cyber Police register FIR against man claiming to hack and tamper with EVMs

The Mumbai Cyber Police have registered an FIR against Syed Shuja, who is reportedly hiding in another country, for allegedly making claims to hack and tamper with the EVMs.

The FIR is based on a complaint filed at the Cyber Police Station, Dakshin Mumbai, by the chief electoral officer (CEO) of Maharashtra after taking note of a video shared by some social media users where a person is seen making claims to hack and tamper with EVMs in the

recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls by isolation of machine frequency.

The case was registered under Section 318, 4 of Bharatiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), 2023, and under Clause 43 (g) and Clause 66 (d) of the IT Act, 2000, as per the Maharashtra CEO.

In a similar incident involving false claims, another FIR was lodged on the direction of the Election Commission(EC) against the same person in 2019 in Delhi who is hiding in some other country, it said.

Stating that EVMs are tamperproof, the CEO said EVM is a standalone machine that cannot be connected to any network including any wi-fi or any Bluetooth by any person whatsoever. Therefore, the question of manipulating EVMs does not arise. EVMs are completely tamper-proof. The Supreme Court on multiple occasions has reposed their faith in EVMs.”

Meanwhile, a poll panel official said any individual involved in making false claims, spreading misinformation, or indulging in insinuations alleging tampering of EVMs or attempts to sensationalise such matters will face strict criminal action as per the law.

The official said the FIR was filed against Syed Shuja, and Delhi and Mumbai Police are actively investigating and taking necessary steps to identify and apprehend anyone within India who is in contact with such individuals or complicit in these malicious activities.