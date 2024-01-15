Mumbai Crime Branch seizes drugs worth Rs 58 lakh, two held

The Mumbai Police Crime Branch has arrested two drug peddlers from the Agripada area in Maharashtra’s Mumbai and seized drugs worth Rs 58 lakh, said the police on Sunday.

The seized drugs included ‘charas’, said the police.

‘Charas’ is a kind of drug extracted from the cannabis plant.

Further investigation is underway.

More details are awaited.

Earlier on Saturday, the Mumbai Police Crime Branch seized banned Gutkha and Pan Masala worth Rs 12 crore from the Kasa area in Maharashtra’s Palghar and arrested seven people in this connection.

The accused were presented before a local court, which remanded them in police custody.