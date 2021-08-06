Mumbai BJP launches ‘rail-bharo’ agitation, seeks train travel for all

The Opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday launched a city-wide ‘rail-bharo’ agitation demanding the reopening of suburban train travel for all commuters who are fully vaccinated in Mumbai.

Spearheaded by Leader of Opposition (Council) Pravin Darekar and local legislators in different suburbs, the agitation saw hundreds of activists barging into major railway stations and sitting in local trains, which are currently permitted for only essential services or approved categories of commuters.

The police, out in full strength, erected barricades to prevent the activists from entering the railway premises and detained scores who flouted the orders.

Travelling a short distance as a token protest, Darekar said the Railway Ministry is willing to allow commuters who have taken both their Covid-19 vaccination doses but want a proposal from the Maharashtra government.

“When the government is allowing flights, BEST and ST buses with restrictions and precautions, then why millions of commuters debarred from the suburban trains, which are the lifeline of Mumbai,” Darekar demanded.

The agitations were held simultaneously at Churchgate, Ghatkopar, Mulund, Borivali, Kandivali, Goregaon, Vile Parle by the local legislators, besides adjoining stations in Thane.