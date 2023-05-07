Mukhyamantri Jan Seva Abhiyan in MP

The BJP state government in Madhya Pradesh would conduct the ‘Mukhya Mantri Jan Seva Abhiyan’ (Chief Minister Public Service Campaign) from 10 May to 25 May, in which service delivery camps providing 67 different services related to various departments would be organized throughout the state.

The State General Administration Department (GAD) has issued instructions to departmental heads, commissioners, collectors, panchayats and urban bodies for successful operation of the campaign. Service delivery camps would be organised in all the field offices providing the 67 services identified in the campaign to the citizens.

All collectors would nominate specific nodal officers for each office in their districts where the camps would be held. Information related to the applications of the identified 67 services and each day’s disposal would be recorded on the CM Helpline portal. The status of applications and steps taken to redress them would also be recorded in the portal.

According to the GAD, out of all the complaints received during the campaign, the Collector of each district would separately identify any such complaints, which are not possible to be resolved due to budgetary reasons, policy decisions, pending cases in civil or high courts. It would be ensured that all the remaining complaints are resolved in the campaign.