Mukhtar Ansari was murdered to save heinous criminals: Afzal Ansari

Lok Sabha MP from Ghazipur Afzal Ansari has alleged that some favourite officials of Uttar Pradesh government hatched a conspiracy to murder Mukhtar Ansari to save the heinous criminals.

He also said that the Uttar Pradesh government was thinking that the story of Mukhtar Ansari was over after his death but the story would start now.

“Under the protection of the government, their favourite officials hatched a conspiracy to murder Mukhtar Ansari to save the heinous criminals,” he alleged before the media here on Monday.

He further said that conspiracy against Mukhtar was devised in connivance with jail administration, STF and LIU.

Afzal further disclosed that if there is a need for investigation in the future, Mukhtar Ansari’s body has been buried with the precaution that in five, ten and 20 years, his nails and hair can be examined to find out the cause of his death.

During the press meet at his residence, the MP said that Mukhtar himself had told him that the food was poisoned on March 19.

“On March 20, I talked to the Jail Superintendent. He had informed me that a panel of doctors is treating him and his health is fine. When I told during conversation that he had been poisoned, he was mum,” he said.

The MP claimed that even before this, a prisoner guard and the deputy jailer had been affected by poison when they checked the food before being consumed by Mukhtar. Both remained hospitalized for five days.

“The Superintendent had admitted that the prisoner guard and the Deputy Jailer were ill, but the doctors had given different reasons for both of them,” he added.

He further said that after Mukhtar was admitted to Banda Hospital on March 25, I had asked the doctors to refer him to a bigger hospital. Then the doctors said that he would be cured in four days. Mukhtar was deliberately sent back to jail from ICU just a few hours later, he alleged.

“The doctors gave a written letter of fitness and sent him to jail in a wheelchair,” he said, while adding that the government administration had created an atmosphere of panic in Purvanchal. Despite this, a huge crowd gathered for the last journey of Mukhtar, he said.