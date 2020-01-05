Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Sunday accused the Congress of trying to create ‘confusion’ over the Citizenship Amendment Act and tried to create an atmosphere of instability.

He also alleged that the Congress and its allies take a different approach on the same issue in parliament and outside it.

Naqvi’s remarks came when he was speaking at an outreach programme in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur district.

“In parliament, they support a bill and oppose the same on the streets to create an atmosphere of fear and confusion,” Naqvi said.

Congress’s “fake and fabricated propaganda” on the Citizenship Act will be exposed soon, the Union Minority Affairs minister was quoted as saying in a statement.

“Muslims were living in India not by ‘compulsion’ but by ‘commitment’ to nationalism. The social, religious, constitutional rights of Indian Muslims are absolutely safe,” he said.

“The CAA is an Act to provide citizenship to minorities facing religious persecution in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan and will provide citizenship only to a person if he or she wants it,” minister said.

“The people of the country have complete faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his government has been working with a commitment to development without discrimination”, the minister said.

(With inputs from PTI)