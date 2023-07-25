Mukesh Sahani, a loner, blows poll bugle in Bihar

A lonely man in Bihar politics – Mukesh Sahani of the Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) – on Tuesday sounded poll bugle in three states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh by launching a 100-days rath Yatra.

Though considered an influential leader of “Mallah” (fishermen) community, Sahani is a loner. He is neither in alliance with NDA nor with INDIA till date.

He chose to launch his poll campaign on the ‘martyr day’ of Phoolan Devi at a function organised here in the city’s SK memorial hall in which his party workers/supporters gathered from different parts of Bihar, Jharkhand and UP.

During his 100 day “Nishad Arakshan Sankalp Yatra”, which will cover 80 districts of Bihar, Jharkhand and UP will conclude in the month of November.

Talking to reporters, Sahani said: “We will reach out to each and every one’s doorsteps and will try to understand them about our long pending demand of giving reservation to our community members in these three states”.

“Arakshan nahi to vote nahi” (no reservation no vote) is our motto for the 2024 poll in the country. We will give clarion call to all our voters those who will give us reservation we will cast vote in their favour”, he said to party workers.

Govind Kewat of the Kaimur district, who had come to attend the meeting, said, “Long ago, Lalooji had promised us to give us reservation to our community but till date nothing has happened.” In states like West Bengal and Delhi reservations are already implemented. Why not in Bihar, Jharkhand and UP, party workers questioned?

The Sahani-led VIP has been demanding their reservation in SC/ST category since long. Now they have started generating awareness among their community members across three states. “From our support they have formed a government in Bihar but they have not given us our due rights. Now we have decided to support those who will give us reservation”, said another party worker.

Sahani is also referred to as “Son of Mallah” by members of the Nishad community. His VIP party is the latest entrant (2018) in the club of regional parties in the state.

Political observers said that VIP has a formidable number of presence in Bihar which is 8-plus per cent of state’s total population of 13 crore plus. The community comprises nearly 22 sub castes like Kewat, Beldar, Bind, Sahani, Mallah, Godhi etc. this community is mainly engaged or dependent on rivers and water resources.

Hi tech Rath :

A hi-tech well-equipped rath with all modern facilities, especially designed by experts from Mumbai, has become the Centre of attraction. It took two months to prepare the rath which is worth nearly Rs 4 crore. This is much better than any Bollywood star’s vanity van, said a party insider.

Facilities like mini conference room, sitting place, costly lighting, hi tech washroom, mini kitchen, entertainment section and bedroom are available in the rath.

Before entering into politics, Sahani was a successful businessman in the Bollywood as a set designer. He is the owner of a company named “ Mukesh Cineworld Private Limited”. He left Bihar at the early age of 19 and moved to Mumbai. In his initial days he worked as a salesman and later joined Bollywood as a set designer.

Sahani’s entry into politics dates back to 2015 Bihar state election in which he complained for BJP but later formed VIP in 2018 and became a part of Mahagathbandhan in Bihar for 2019 poll. His party contested three Lok Sabha seats but failed to win any seat.

Later, in the 2020 legislative assembly election, his party VIP established its place by winning four seats along with NDA. Being the richest minister in the Nitish cabinet, he served as the minister of animal husbandry and fisheries.

Later, as his three MLAs defected to the BJP, the Nitish Government ousted Sahani from his cabinet. But he has not given up. According to party insiders, talks are still on with top NDA leaders about his entry into the NDA fold. During his recent meeting with top NDA leaders in New Delhi, he refused to merge his party into the BJP fold.

Currently, he has Y+ category security cover.