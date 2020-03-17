A fresh controversy erupted in the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) in New Delhi after a poster saying ‘Muhammad Ali Jinnah road’ was seen on the signage board on Tuesday.

Two days ago, a road was renamed on VD Savarkar’s name and as per the reports, the signage board of the road was vandalised and the name on the board was replaced with ‘Muhammad Ali Jinnah road’.

However, later the poster was removed, and through spray paint, the name of VD Savarkar was replaced with BR Ambedkar.

Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) had alleged that the poster was put by the Left-led JNU Student Union (JNUSU).

“The Left-led JNUSU’s intolerant activism continues in JNU; Defaces VD Savarkar Marg signboard, put up ‘Mohammad Ali Jinnah Marg’ poster,” JNU unit of ABVP said in a statement.

No one has taken the responsibility of putting up the Jinnah poster, however, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) had claimed that it had blackened the Savarkar road signage and renamed it with BR Ambedkar road.

As reported by IANS, the NSUI took the responsibility for the action. “Savarkar had no hand in India’s independence; he was an agent of the British government,” IANS quoted NSUI as saying.

A road near Subansir Hostel on JNU campus was renamed as the VD Savarkar Marg.

Reacting on the move, JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh in a Whatsapp message said, “Shame on the legacy of JNU that this man’s name has been put up in this university.”

“Never did the university had space for Savarkar and his stooges and never will it have!” she said.