PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday lashed out at the BJP government, saying that “dissent has been criminalised” in the country.

She made the remark soon after her questioning by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a money-laundering probe. She was questioned for more than five and a half hours by the probe agency in its Srinagar office.

“Whoever speaks up, ED, CBI and NIA are used against them. The nation is not running according to the Constitution of India but according to the agenda of a particular party,” she said.

“One who speaks against you (BJP government) is either booked under charges of sedition or summoned by the investigative agencies”.

The government is hounding the dissenting voices by misusing these agencies. Dissent has been criminalized in this country that is being ruled by the ED, CBI and NIA, Mehbooba alleged.