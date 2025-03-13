Muft Bijli Yojana crosses milestone of 10 lakh installations: Govt

PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY), the world’s largest domestic rooftop solar initiative, has achieved a historic milestone with 10 lakh homes now solar-powered, according to an official press note.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 13 February 2024, this transformative scheme is rapidly reshaping India’s energy landscape. With 47.3 lakh applications received, the initiative has already disbursed ₹4,770 crore in subsidies to 6.13 lakh beneficiaries, making solar energy more accessible than ever.

The scheme’s easy financing options, including collateral-free loans up to ₹2 lakh at a 6.75% subsidized interest rate through 12 Public Sector Banks, have further accelerated adoption.

So far, 3.10 lakh loan applications have been received, with 1.58 lakh sanctioned and 1.28 lakh disbursed, ensuring financial inclusion for all. With a seamless 15-day subsidy transfer process and zero electricity bills for many beneficiaries, the scheme is not just powering homes but also empowering people. Every solar installation under PMSGMBY offsets carbon emissions equal to planting 100 trees, driving India towards a cleaner, greener, and self-reliant future.

The scheme has seen remarkable progress across several states. Notably, Chandigarh and Daman & Diu have achieved 100% of their government-building rooftop solar targets, leading the nation in clean energy adoption.

States like Rajasthan, Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu are also performing exceptionally well, contributing significantly to the overall installation figures. The government is actively monitoring the progress across all states to ensure the smooth and timely execution of the scheme, with the goal of reaching 1 crore households by 2026-27.

The scheme offers several significant benefits to participating households:

–Free Electricity for Households: The scheme provides households with free electricity through the installation of subsidised rooftop solar panels, significantly reducing their energy costs;

–Reduced Electricity Costs for the Government: By promoting the widespread use of solar power, the scheme is expected to save the government an estimated ₹75,000 crore annually in electricity costs;

–Increased Use of Renewable Energy: The scheme encourages the adoption of renewable energy sources, contributing to a more sustainable and environmentally friendly energy mix in India; and

–Reduced Carbon Emissions: The transition to solar energy under this scheme will help lower carbon emissions, supporting India’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

The scheme is expected to have far-reaching outcomes, both for individual households and the nation as a whole.

The press note said the scheme stands as a transformative initiative in India’s renewable energy journey, making solar power accessible, affordable, and impactful for millions of households. With 10 lakh installations already completed, the scheme is well on track to achieve its ambitious goal of 1 crore solar-powered homes.

By offering substantial subsidies, easy financing options, and a streamlined digital application process, the program ensures that households across urban and rural India can transition to clean energy with minimal financial burden.

Beyond reducing electricity costs, the scheme is fostering energy self-reliance, environmental sustainability, and economic growth, making it a key pillar in India’s clean energy transition.