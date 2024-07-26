MUDA land scam: BJP’s irregularities will be exposed soon, says DKS

Coming down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in connection with the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, Deputy Karnataka Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Thursday that during the BJP’s tenure, “irregularities were committed in the allocation of MUDA sites, and we will soon release the list”.

Speaking to the media at the Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said “the scandals of BJP MLAs, ministers, and former chief ministers B.S. Yediyurappa and Basavaraj Bommai will come out”.

“Investigations are underway. The BJP is the father of all scandals. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has given detailed information about their scandals in the assembly. They are trying to stop us by making noise in the assembly because they are afraid that their scandals will be exposed,” he stated.

Advertisement

“We are exposing all the irregularities of their tenure. In the Valmiki Tribal Welfare scam, our investigating officers have seized over Rs 40 crore out of the Rs 89 crore that was irregularly transferred,” Shivakumar said.

“Two years ago, there were reports in the media about irregularities in the allocation of MUDA sites during the BJP’s tenure. Why didn’t the BJP raise this issue on the first day of the session? They are now speaking about it because they are afraid that their irregularities will be exposed.

“We have given them the opportunity to discuss the irregularities in the boards and corporations. They have told us what they want. But they did not give the opportunity to the CM to answer. The Chief Minister has given a written reply about the irregularities during the BJP’s tenure. The BJP had covered up their irregularities. Our government has ordered an investigation into these irregularities,” Shivakumar said.

“If there is an irregularity, it happened during the BJP’s tenure. Meanwhile, the ED and the CBI have also come to investigate, and we have not stopped them. They also have the right to investigate. We will not interfere with any investigation,” he added.