MSMEs are the second-largest job creators after agriculture: Yogi at the inaugural ceremony of UP International Trade Show-2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath highlighted on Wednesday that the state not only has the largest population in the country, but also boasts of highest number of MSME units. Speaking at the inaugural ceremony of the UP International Trade Show-2024, he stated, “According to a survey, there are 96 lakh MSME units spread across 75 districts in UP. After agriculture, this sector is the second-largest employment generator in the state.”

Prior to his address, he welcomed the chief guest of the event, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, and visited various stalls at the trade show.

He said that for centuries, artisans and craftsmen contributed significantly to employment generation across various regions in the state . However, post-independence, they faced near extinction due to a lack of timely technological advancements and insufficient incentives.”When our government assumed office in Uttar Pradesh in 2017, several initiatives were launched to implement the vision of a self-reliant India, under the leadership and guidance of Prime Minister Modi. As part of this effort, each of the state’s 75 districts identified a unique product under the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme. We expanded the campaign by focusing on promotion, branding, marketing, design, packaging, and technology. This initiative has since become a key driver of employment generation in Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Emphasizing the vision of Prime Minister Modi to make India a five trillion-dollar economy, he stated that Uttar Pradesh is rapidly progressing towards becoming a one trillion-dollar economy. “This is the same Uttar Pradesh that, seven years ago, was seen as an obstacle to the nation’s development, but today it is recognized as the growth engine driving India’s progress. The Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSME) sector plays a significant role in this transformation. No major industrial investment can advance without a strong MSME base.”

He said that any MSME unit affected by a disaster can receive financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh from the state government following online registration in Uttar Pradesh. The construction of flatted factories and private industrial parks in the private sector has rapidly increased across the state. With the success of the One District One Product (ODOP) scheme, the state now boasts of the highest number of 75 GI tags, he informed further.

He emphasized that Uttar Pradesh is recognized not only for its robust base of MSMEs but also for its excellent infrastructure. Currently, six expressways are operational in the state, with construction ongoing for seven more. There are 11 functioning airports, with work in progress on 10 others. Four international airports are currently operational, and the state aims to complete the country’s largest Noida International Airport (Jewar) by the end of this year. Additionally, the Chief Minister noted that the Ganga Expressway, the longest in the country, is set to connect western and eastern Uttar Pradesh, with efforts underway to make it operational before the Prayagraj Mahakumbh in 2025.

The Chief Minister expressed confidence that the upcoming five-day trade show will effectively showcase Uttar Pradesh’s products, potential, cultural specialties, and social diversity on a global platform. He noted that over 2,500 exhibitors and more than 350 foreign buyers have already confirmed their attendance. The CM also extended his gratitude to Vietnam for participating as a partner country and took the opportunity to meet with the Vietnamese delegates.