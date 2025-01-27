MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2025 declared online at msbte.ac.in | Check Your Score Now

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE), Mumbai, has released the MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2025 on the official website i.e. msbte.ac.in.

These exams aimed to evaluate students’ academic performance across various diploma courses, such as Diploma in Architectural Assistantship, Automobile Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Technology, Computer Engineering, and many others.

Advertisement

Candidates willing to check their results need to follow the below mentioned steps to check the results online.

Advertisement

Steps to Check MSBTE Winter Diploma Results 2025 Online

Visit the MSBTE’s official website – msbte.ac.in.

Access the Examination Tab: Click on the “Examination” tab on the homepage menu.

Select Results Option from the dropdown.

Login to Your Account: Enter required in formation including your enrollment number and seat number in the required fields.

Submit the details online.

View Your Result: Your MSBTE Winter Diploma Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Candidates are advised to download and save a copy of your result for future use or printing.

Highlights of MSBTE Results 2024:

– The previous year’s Winter 2024 results showcased an impressive overall pass percentage of 82.56%, with over 1.2 lakh students appearing for the examinations.

– Top-performing branches included Computer Engineering, Civil Engineering, and Mechanical Engineering, which saw record success rates.

– Students from top polytechnic institutes across Maharashtra had excelled, with many achieving distinction scores.

Stay updated on further notifications and insights by regularly visiting the official MSBTE website!