MPs urge Union Minister Khattar to implement infra projects in Delhi

The BJP MPs from the national capital urged Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to implement major developmental projects aimed at improving living standards of Delhi and NCR residents.

The MPs called the Union minister for housing and urban affairs on Thursday.

Advertisement

Following their meeting with the minister, North West Delhi MP Yogendra Chandolia informed media persons at a joint press conference that they put forth their demand for the establishment of an education hub and a world-class stadium in Outer Delhi’s Narela area.

Advertisement

addressing the press conference, East Delhi MP Harsh Malhotra stated that the BJP MPs requested for an enhanced metro connectivity along with the development of NaMo Bharat corridors and fast-track corridors to ease the daily commute for the public.

Kamaljeet Sehrawat, West Delhi MP, shared that they have urged the Union minister to expedite projects under the ‘In-situ Housing Scheme’ to improve living conditions for the slum dwellers across the national capital.

Speaking on the occasion, South Delhi MP Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said they have requested the minister to include more slum areas under the ‘In-situ Housing Scheme’ to ensure quality life for the residents.

The parliamentarians also discussed the issues of congestion and pollution with Khattar during the meeting.

North East Delhi MP Manoj Tiwari said they requested for a metro connectivity to Central Vista to facilitate thousands of employees and visitors.

Additionally, proposals, including connectivity to Delhi Airport, Dwarka, and Gurugram and an enhanced connectivity from Delhi Airport to Terminal-1. They have also recommended the connectivity of Gurugram, Faridabad, Noida, and Delhi airports with Jewar Airport corridors as fast-track routes to equip Delhi with world-class infrastructure and thereby ensure uniform development in the NCR region.

The MPs emphasised that the developmental plans being executed by the Central government are transforming the face of the capital and if these proposed projects are implemented, the national capital will achieve the status of a world-class city, significantly improving the quality of life for its residents.