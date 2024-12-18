MP: Woman murders girl

A married woman stabbed a girl to death on the suspicion that she was having an affair with her husband in Jabalpur town of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.

According to the police, the attacker also seriously injured another woman who tried to intervene in the matter. The incident occured in Madhotaal locality of Jabalpur.

Advertisement

As per the police, the accused woman, Shikha Mishra suspected that her acquaintance Anika Mishra was having an illicit affair with her husband.

Advertisement

Shikha brought Anika to the house of a common friend, Sonam Rajak in Madhotaal locality today. There, Shikha accused Anika and the two entered into a heated argument.

Shikha took out a knife and stabbed Anika multiple times in the neck, stomach and other body parts. When Sonam tried to stop Shikha, she stabbed her too and injured Sonam seriously.

Anika died in the attack while Sonam has been admitted to a hospital in a serious condition. The police later arrested Shikha and further investigations are on in the matter.