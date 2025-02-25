MP will play a key role in making India the 3rd-largest global economic power by 2047: Shah

Pointing out that Madhya Pradesh is the first state in India to pass the ‘Jan Vishwas Vidheyak’ for ease of doing business, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asserted that MP will not only assist in such an exercise but also play a key role in realising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of making India the world’s third-largest economic power by 2047.

Addressing the closing ceremony of the two-day ‘Invest Madhya Pradesh – Global Investors Summit – 2025’ (GIS) at the Manav Sangrahalaya in Bhopal on Tuesday evening, Shah asserted that Madhya Pradesh has become one of the most attractive destinations in India for investment.

“I have been told that investment proposals worth Rs 30.77 lakh crore have been received for Madhya Pradesh through this GIS,” the Union Home Minister said.

“Madhya Pradesh has proven its commitment to realising its industrial potential, agricultural potential, sectoral potential, and global potential for investment through all its resources,” Amit Shah stated.

“I am sure that this GIS will prove to be a defining event for Madhya Pradesh and the committed government and administration will ensure that the future plans, investment proposals, and MoUs are implemented on the ground,” he stated.

He congratulated MP Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav for the innovative idea of holding seven regional industry conclaves across various parts of the state in the run-up to this GIS. “This new experiment by MP will certainly show the way forward to other states of the country too,” Shah said.

The Union Home Minister noted that Madhya Pradesh has a strategic location, good infrastructure, a skilled workforce, and a demand-oriented economy, boosted by the ecosystem created by the government.

Shah said that MP is one of the most mineral-rich states in India and also boasts a large land bank and the best access to markets, as it is located in the heart of the country.

The Home Minister said that in the past 10 years of PM Modi’s tenure, India has become a global leader in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Green Energy, Green Hydrogen, and Electric Vehicles.

Shah said that over the past 10 years, the Indian economy has risen from the 10th to the 5th position globally.

“Our GDP has doubled and the Per Capita Income has also doubled in this period,” Shah stated. “More than 54 crore people, who never had a bank account since 75 years of independence, have also come under the banking sector now,” he claimed.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has set a target to make India a fully developed country by 2045, and I am sure that Madhya Pradesh will play a major role in achieving this goal,” Shah asserted.

“I urge all investors and businesspersons to invest in Madhya Pradesh, as the state has a strong and stable government, transparent governance, investor-friendly policies, and a helpful administration,” Shah assured.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Kinjarapu Ram Mohan Naidu, MP CM Dr Mohan Yadav, and hundreds of businesspersons and investors were present during the valedictory function of the GIS.