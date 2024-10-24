MP Vibrant Vindhya industry conclave gets investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 cr

The Vibrant Vindhya regional industry conclave organised at Rewa, Madhya Pradesh, has received total investment proposals worth Rs 31,000 crore which is expected to generate employment for 28,000 people.

State Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, while addressing the conclave yesterday, said the series of regional industry conclaves being organized is a ritual for the development of the state. With the cooperation of participating industrialists and investors, the state will be polished like a diamond using its available resources.

He stated that the state welcomes industrial groups and if a large industry is established, the state government will also be ready to make necessary changes in its policies, according to a state government spokesperson here.

He virtually performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the Rewa IT Park to be built at a cost of Rs 66.71 crore. The CM announced that Inland Container Depots will be built in Katni and Singrauli to promote industries in the Vindhya region and increase exports. Multi-Modal Logistic Parks will also be developed. New industrial areas will be developed in Mauganj and Maihar.