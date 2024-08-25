MP tribal man commits suicide in police lock-up

A tribal man locked up in a cell of a police station on charges of alleged theft committed suicide by hanging after tying a bed sheet from the ventilator grill in the Khandwa district of Madhya Pradesh.

Four policemen, including the police station in-charge Sub Inspector (SI), an Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI), and two constables of the police station, have been suspended in connection with the incident. A magisterial inquiry has also been ordered into the case.

The incident took place inside the Pandhana police station in the Khandwa district late yesterday night.

The tribal man, 32-year-old Dharmendra, was a resident of Dehat Nimit village in the Khargone district. He was living with his in-laws in village Deal in Khandwa. The Pandhana police had detained him in connection with a theft in the village and was kept in a cell in the police station.

He allegedly tied a bedsheet to the lock-up ventilator’s grill and hung from it. The police personnel at the station rushed him to the district hospital in Khandwa but he succumbed.

Following the incident, his family members reached the police station and staged a protest.

Khandwa SP Manoj Rai took action against the police station personnel and ordered the suspension of the police station in-charge, an ASI, and two constables.

A magistrate has been entrusted with the inquiry in the matter.