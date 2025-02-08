MP, Rajasthan CMs take holy dip at Sangam, holds Cabinet meeting at Mahakumbh

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav and several Rajasthan government ministers, took a sacred dip at the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati during Mahakumbh.

CM Sharma hailed Mahakumbh as a symbol of India’s rich cultural and spiritual heritage. Following the ritual, he convened a Cabinet meeting at Rajasthan Bhavan, where several significant decisions were made in the interest of the state’s people.

Rajasthan became the second state, after Uttar Pradesh, to conduct a Cabinet meeting during Mahakumbh. Notably, CM Sharma also actively participated in various Mahakumbh rituals.

Expressing his sentiments, Sharma stated, “Mahakumbh represents our heritage and culture. It is a legacy passed down by our ancestors and saints, determined by astronomical calculations. We are fortunate to witness this historic event. A gathering of such magnitude, with millions of devotees, is possible only in India.”

He further extended his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for the excellent arrangements, emphasizing that the massive turnout of devotees from India and abroad reflects India’s deep spiritual faith and strength.

During the Cabinet meeting led by CM Bhajanlal Sharma, several important decisions concerning the Devasthan Department were made, including doubling the offering amount for temple rituals; increasing the honorarium of part-time priests to Rs 7,500 per month, and allocating funds for the renovation of temples managed by the Devasthan Department, both within and outside Rajasthan.

Commenting on the recent Delhi election results, Sharma stated, “The people of India have unwavering faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Delhi voters believe that only a double-engine government can drive development, which is why they have given the BJP a historic mandate.”

The event was attended by Rajasthan Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani, Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari, Dr Premchand Bairwa, along with several ministers, MPs, MLAs, and other dignitaries.