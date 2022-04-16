MP Police on high alert to ensure peace on Hanuman Jayanti today

After the communal clashes in several locations during the Ram Navami festival celebration in Madhya Pradesh, the state police have strengthened the security and prepared a special plan to avoid any friction during the Hanuman Jayanti processions on Saturday.

To ensure a peaceful celebration, the Bhopal Police have installed drones that will monitor suspicious movements during the event. Bhopal Police Commissioner Makrand Deoskar said that apart from the drones, the police department has deployed a large force to keep a watch on the procession.

“In view of the Hanuman Jayanti procession, we have deployed a police force for the procession arrangements. Monitoring will also be done through additional video cameras and drones. Apart from this, a police force will also be deployed in plain-clothes, which will keep a watch on the miscreants,” he said.

The police commissioner also appealed to the citizens to celebrate the festival with peace and enthusiasm and not to hurt anyone’s sentiments so that the festival can be celebrated peacefully.

Earlier, a group of Muslim clerics earlier raising their concerns during a meeting with the Director General of Police (DGP) and had urged not to allow the processions in the Muslim dominated areas.

Indore district police have also issued a high alert and a flag march was carried out early on Saturday. Similarly, Khargone and Barwani district police, where communal violence broke out on April 10, have deployed heavy police force.

As per the officials, the situation in the violence-hit Khargone was getting normal gradually and curfew was relaxed to allow the people to buy essential goods. Claiming that the situation in the city is back to normal, the district administration has relaxed curfew partially – in two intervals. While the morning hours will see relaxation from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., people can also run errands between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

However, to ensure the peaceful situation in the riot-hit areas, the administration has prohibited the Hanuman Jayanti processions and celebrations at the religious places. District collector P. Anugraha has appealed to the people to celebrate the festival at their homes.