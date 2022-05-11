MP minister’s daughter-in-law commits suicide

Madhya Pradesh Minister Inder Singh Parmar’s daughter-in-law was found hanging at their Shajapur home, late on Tuesday evening.

The deceased, Savita Parmar (22), had married Parmar’s son, Devraj Singh Parmar, three years ago. The pair lived in the Shajapur district’s Pochaner hamlet.

The incident happened around 5.30 p.m., according to authorities. The tragedy is thought to have been caused by family strife. Although police have not confirmed anything.

Inder Singh Parmar was in the state capital at the time of the occurrence, while Savita’s husband Devraj was reportedly attending a wedding in Mohammad Khera, a nearby village.

No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said.

According to police, early evidence suggests she committed suicide by hanging herself from her room’s ceiling fan. After the post-mortem, the true explanation will be revealed.

Authorities were dispatched at the minister’s residence following the incident, and an investigation was underway, according to police.

Savita had gone to her parents’ house in Hadlay village and returned a day before the event, according to police.

“A post-mortem examination has been ordered for the body. We’re also questioning members of both sides’ families “According to a top police official in Shajaur,

Further details are awaited.

(with inputs from IANS)