MP logistics policy launched to improve supply chain efficiency

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav said on Sunday that to strengthen the state’s economy and attract investors participating in the ‘Global Investors’ Summit’ (GIS), his government has launched the ‘Madhya Pradesh Logistics Policy-2025’ with the aim to reduce logistics costs and improve supply chain efficiency through innovative measures.

The GIS would be held in Bhopal on February 24-25. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate it.

Dr Yadav emphasized that the primary goal of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Logistics Policy-2025’ is to develop an efficient, reliable, and strategically sustainable world-class logistics infrastructure in the state.

He said that by 2030, logistics costs would be reduced to align with global standards, making Madhya Pradesh an attractive destination for domestic and international businesses.

The CM expressed confidence that the new policy would play a pivotal role in the state’s overall economic growth, as it will position the state as a major logistics hub, attract investors, and boost trade. He said that over the coming years, the policy would elevate Madhya Pradesh’s economy to new heights.

The CM informed that to ensure effective implementation, the government is focusing on reducing port turnaround time, improving supply chain efficiency, and introducing a PCS-One system for e-delivery orders, making logistics processes more streamlined and transparent.

Additionally, dedicated Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) labs will be established to ensure compliance with safety and quality standards. He said innovations like Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) doors would enhance security and expedite the movement of goods, while the inclusion of a Unified Logistics Interface Platform (ULIP) would facilitate seamless data exchange across the logistics value chain.

Dr Yadav pointed out that one of the policy‘s key innovations is the introduction of the Green Card Scheme, which will provide fast-track approvals to logistics operators adopting green transportation practices.

The CM said that to develop infrastructure suitable for domestic and international logistics transportation, the state government is establishing over 20 cargo terminals, which will strengthen the logistics network. These terminals will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities, ensuring smooth freight movement.

He noted that reduced transportation costs would increase profitability for businesses and attract higher investments in the state.

The CM informed that a key component of Madhya Pradesh Logistics Policy-2025 is enhancing the state’s export capacity, and the policy includes provisions for the development of export parks, where developers will receive cent per cent reimbursement on stamp duty and registration fees, financial assistance up to Rs 40 crore or 50 per cent per acre for infrastructure development, and Up to 25 per cent or Rs 25 crore financial aid for establishing common pre-processing facilities for exporters.

The policy also promotes green industrialization by encouraging zero-liquid discharge waste management systems and centralized waste management systems, with a 50 per cent reimbursement incentive.

He said the policy focuses on increasing exporters’ participation by encouraging export diversification, enhancing efficiency in export-oriented units, and strengthening export-focused logistics infrastructure.

Its objectives include boosting export volume, increasing the value of ‘Made in Madhya Pradesh’ products, and creating employment opportunities in the logistics sector.

Dr Yadav said that by reducing logistics costs, traders and entrepreneurs will directly benefit, leading to Job creation in warehouses, transportation, and logistics companies, and it is a golden opportunity for domestic and international investors. The reduced logistics costs will provide better transportation and storage facilities for farmers’ produce.

The MP CM stated that this forward-looking policy is set to transform Madhya Pradesh into a logistics powerhouse, fostering economic growth, sustainability, and global competitiveness.