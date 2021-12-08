MP leaving no stone unturned to fight Covid: Chouhan

Madhya Pradesh is leaving no stone unturned to fight Covid-19 under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s able leadership, state chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said.

Addressing the inaugural session of the States’ Policy Conclave 2021 through video conferencing, the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister said, ”We have intensified our preparations to rule out any possibility of a negative impact of the third wave.”

Thanking PM Modi for his clarion call to build Atmanirbhar Bharat, he said, ”The idea of Atmanirbhar Bharat has inspired us to set a target to build Atmanirbhar Madhya Pradesh, and contribute to PM Modi’s dream.”

Further elaborating on the efforts being taken by Madhya Pradesh government towards this end, the state chief minister said, ”We have set four major pillars on our way to building a self-reliant Madhya Pradesh. These are infrastructure, good governance, health and education and economy and employment.”

”Along with the target of building self-reliant Madhya Pradesh, our Government has two major goals: First is to develop the quality of entrepreneurship among the youth of Madhya Pradesh. This way we will be able to turn them into job creators from job seekers. Second is to build Madhya Pradesh as the most attractive state for investment in the world,” he said.

The event was hosted by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, New Delhi, and highlighted the role that the states can play in building Atmanirbhar Bharat.