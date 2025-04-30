MP Health minister stresses expediting recruitments

Madhya Pradesh Health Minister and Deputy Chief Minister Rajendra Shukla has directed officials to expedite the recruitment process for vacant posts in the Health Department by setting a defined timeline, and, if necessary, to prepare proposals for amending existing rules and simplifying procedures to facilitate timely recruitment.

The Health Minister passed these instructions during a meeting held at the State Secretariat in Bhopal with officials from the Health Department, General Administration Department, and the Staff Selection Board.

Shukla also reviewed the current status of ongoing recruitment activities, emphasising that necessary steps must be ensured in line with the state government’s priorities.

During the meeting, instructions were also given to enhance facilities for employees of the National Health Mission and to finalise the examination format and syllabus for carrying out recruitments on 1200 vacant posts of Class IV Hospital Assistants in the department.

Deputy Chief Minister Shukla emphasised that the contributions of health workers, who provide round-the-clock services, must be duly recognised. He instructed officials to take proposals aimed at improving their conditions seriously, and to prepare such proposals in consultation with the Finance and General Administration Departments.

The Health Minister also called for consideration of key issues such as resolving salary discrepancies among health workers, addressing grade-pay concerns, and extending benefits to National Health Mission (NHM) employees on par with regular government staff.