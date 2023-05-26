MP Guv urges tribals’ participation in sickle cell disease eradication

Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel has appealed to the tribals to compulsorily get themselves and their family members and relatives checked for sickle cell in order to ensure the complete eradication of sickle cell disease from the country by 2047, as per the target of the Union Government.

The Governor along with MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan laid the foundation stone of the new campus and hostel of ‘Narmadanchal Vidyapeeth’ at Bargaon in the tribal-dominated Dindori district today.

The Governor also urged the tribals to ensure their participation in the efforts of the Central government to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) from India by 2025.

He lauded the ‘Tribal Welfare Centre Mahakaushal’ in Bargaon for continuously working for the development of society. He also appreciated the centre’s contribution in works done in the fields of education, health and environmental protection.

Asserting that the work of women empowerment and eradication of social evils can be done only through social service, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan commended the ‘Tribal Welfare Centre’ for fulfilling these responsibilities effectively.

Chief Minister Chouhan said the objective of the Tribal Welfare Centre is to provide quality education to the students, develop them physically, mentally and intellectually to make them self-reliant with moral and human values so that they can become responsible citizens and serve the society and the nation.