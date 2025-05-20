MP govt sets up 3-member SIT to probe Vijay Shah’s derogatory remarks

Madhya Pradesh DGP Kailash Makwana on Tuesday constituted a three-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) on the directives of the Supreme Court, to probe state Tribal Affairs Minister Vijay Shah’s derogatory comments at Colonel Sofiya Quereshi.

The committee comprises three officers of the Madhya Pradesh cadre of Indian Police Service (IPS).

Advertisement

The committee would be headed by Sagar Inspector General of Police (IG) Pramod Verma. Its members are Special Armed Force (SAF) Deputy Inspector General (DIG) D Kalyan Chakravarti and Dindori Superintendent of Police (SP) Vahini Singh.

Advertisement

The committee will submit its status report by May 28.

In his speech at an event at Manpur ares in Mhow near Indore last week, Shah had termed Colonel Qureshi as the “sister of terrorists”, and had made other objectionable comments too.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court took suo motu cognizance in the matter and directed the state government on May 14 to register an FIR against Shah.

The FIR has been registered at the Manpur police station under stringent sections.

Consequently, Shah filed a plea in the apex court, challenging the FIR. The court directed for constituting an SIT, during its hearing of the matter on Monday.