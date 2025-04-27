MP govt raises employees’ DA to 55%

In good news for the state government officers and employees, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav on Sunday announced a five per cent hike in Dearness Allowance (DA), raising it from the present 50 per cent to 55 per cent.

The CM announced this on Sunday during the state-level convention of the ‘Madhya Pradesh Gazetted Officers’ Union at the Narmadiya Bhavan in Bhopal.

The decision will benefit more than seven lakh state government employees.

The CM said all state government employees would now receive DA at par with Central government employees, with the DA rate rising to 55 per cent.

The CM announced that as part of the five per cent increase, a three per cent DA hike would be implemented from 1 July 2024, followed by another two per cent from 1 January 2025.

“The arrears will be disbursed in five equal instalments between June and October 2025, ensuring that state government employees can celebrate Diwali with added enthusiasm,” the Chief Minister remarked.